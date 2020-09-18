Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't created legal framework for large investment projects with local authorities

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan on Friday said that the government supports large projects like, for instance, the support it grants to the local authorities in Sibiu for the construction of two bypasses, one for Sibiu and the other one for Media.

"Today we are in Sibiu because there is no restraint here to take on large projects, in partnership with the Romanian Government. The Romanian Government has created the legal framework for large projects to be financed and prepared in partnership with local public authorities. In Sibiu, we can already talk about two big investment projects that will definitely change the life of the citizens here, in Sibiu County, for the better. The first one is the new County Hospital in Sibiu, which will be built with funds worth 500 million euros through the National Recovery and Resilience Programme (...) The second major project we are talking about in Sibiu County is the South Bypass. This project will be handed over by the Ministry of Transport to the Sibiu County Council to start the necessary documentation for the realization of this project (...)," said Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan.Raluca Turcan informed that the Government also supports the construction of the Medias City Bypass.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, went on Friday to the Sibiu County Council, where the National Road Infrastructure Management Company signed two partnerships on the two bypasses, namely the Sibiu Sud bypass and the Medias ring road.