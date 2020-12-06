Deputy PM Turcan: I would urge all Romanians to go to the polls; voting is safe

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, a National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for a new term as deputy, urged citizens to go to the polls and said the electoral process was a safe one.

"I voted more convinced than ever that this is a unique moment in the history of recent Romania and that can mark the lives of Romania and Romanians. (...) This vote can lead us to Europe, can give us development, strong and functional public institutions. Today's vote can lead us to a four-year period of governmental stability in which to build. I voted for a European Romania and for a developed Romania and I urge all those who want to live in a developed Romania to go to the polls and urge others to go to the polls as well. If you allow me, from here, from Sibiu, I would urge all Romanians to go to the polls and, if they value democracy, to understand that no matter what they write on Facebook, what they believe inside their soul, what they talk to their friends, it can't be achieved unless they go to the polls. Democracy is defended by vote and today I would like Romanians to understand this and choose the direction in which they want to go. The vote is a safe one and I have verified that and all can check that in the voting booth ", said Raluca Turcan, at the exit from the polls

Raluca Turcan is the first on the list for the Chamber of Deputies of PNL Sibiu.