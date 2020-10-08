Deputy PM Turcan, Minister of Culture Gheorghiu discuss economic support options with representatives of cultural field

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, specialists from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Public Finance on Thursday had a meeting with representatives of the cultural sectors who suffered as a result of the COVID crisis.

"The discussions were aimed at finding the best options for economic support, in order to protect cultural operators during this period of new restrictions and to identify technical solutions with a view to granting a new state aid scheme," the Ministry of Culture's Facebook page reads.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan stressed the need for real support for the entire cultural industry."We have had such meetings before, which have become a practice in these difficult times in order to be able to make decisions quickly and efficiently. We are also analyzing other models of good practice, as Germany has done, and we are taking into account the European Commission's recommendations to adjust them to our state of affairs. In the coming weeks we want to have a working document that can be put up for public consultation, we need to think of real support for the whole industry, from big event organizers to technical staff, related industry or even artists involved in smaller cultural events," said Turcan.The Minister of Culture stated that the health situation is serious and restrictions have a major impact on cultural activities."We immediately organised a working group, because we need to ensure the continuity of activities and financially secure cultural workers in all creative sectors. We realize how important the Government's involvement in providing them with financial support is and how important the cultural field is. That is why we, as the Ministry of Culture, offer to manage the future state aid scheme," said Bogdan Gheorghiu.He said he would have another meeting with the same working group next week. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu,