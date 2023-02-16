DevelopMin Cseke Attila: MDLPA finances 120 new investments through PNRR

The Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is funding 120 new investments in 90 localities through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The projects, worth 348,534,149.19 lei have been submitted within the second round of attracting funds on the following components C5 - Renovation Wave and C10 - Local Fund through PNRR.

Thus for the Renovation Wave component, a number of 10 new projects, worth 135,000,166.12 lei, have been approved, submitted by nine local authorities for the rehabilitation, modernization and energy efficiency of some public institutions and some multi-family residential buildings, the MDLPA release mentions.

For the Local Fund component, 110 new projects have been approved, worth 213,533,983.07 lei, submitted by 81 local authorities for the rehabilitation and energy efficiency of some public institutions (medical, social, cultural, educational, administrative units) and ensuring the infrastructure for green transportation.

The list of financed projects is available at the Territorial Development section, subsection PNRR - National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Development page: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/pnrr.