DGPMB - controls in shopping centers in the Capital: 24 sanctions amounting to 10,000 lei applied

More than 20 minor sanctions worth 10,000 lei were applied on Monday following checks carried out by Bucharest police in large shopping centers in the Capital for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, agerpres reports.

''Today, October 25, the General Police Directorate of Bucharest Municipality (DGPMB), with the support of the Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate and the General Directorate of Gendarmerie of Bucharest Municipality, continued the informative-preventive activities regarding the observance of the provisions of Law no. 55 of 2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," DGPMB informs.

According to the quoted source, along with other objectives, checks were carried out in large commercial complexes, with the ID of about 200 people being verified.At the same time, the objections of the verifications were included, including the way in which the economic agents ensure the access in the food units, meaning that several persons who presented the green certificate to the police officers (QR verification) were verified.During the controls, 24 contravention sanctions amounting to 10,000 lei were found and applied.The actions will continue.