Diana Stoica: Over a hundred MPs and parliamentary employees donated blood; we saved 300 lives

More than a hundred deputies, senators and parliamentary employees donated blood during the first such action in the Parliament, USR MP Diana Stoica announced on Wednesday.

"Together we have saved 300 lives. The blood has no political color. No matter what separates us, the desire to save lives unites us. For 3 days, more than 100 parliamentarians and employees donated blood, donated life. (...) I thank each and every one of them! I hope this is just the beginning and we will have a tradition with biannual blood donations in the Parliament," Diana Stoica wrote on Facebook.

The action was initiated with the support of the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, as well as the deputies Maria Gabriela Horga (PNL), Carmen Mihalcescu (PSD), Csép Éva Andrea (UDMR) and Tudor Rares Pop (USR), who assumed the role of ambassadors of the event, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The statistics on blood donation are disastrous for Romania. We are at a percentage of 2%, while the European average is over 6%. The WHO places us in the emergency zone from this point of view. We lack constant donors. I recently read that, globally, 90% of those eligible for donation do not do so. (...) One blood unit (450 ml is the standard) can save as many as 3 lives. Blood donation remains the only solution to meet the needs and help doctors save lives," PNL MP Sebastian Burduja wrote on Facebook.

He also cited other benefits of donating blood, such as a significant increase in the donor's immunity, a 30% reduction in the risk of paralysis and stroke, and an increase in the body's resilience.