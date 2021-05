Romanian fighter Diana Elena Vlasceanu has won the bronze medal in the 76 kg category, on Thursday, in the Under-23 European Wrestling Championships in Skopje (North Macedonia).

In the decisive match, Vlasceanu defeated Andjela Prijovic (Serbia).

Vlasceanu brought Romania's first medal in the U23 European tournament in Skopje. Friday will see the start of the competition for the fighters in the Greco-Roman wrestling competition, reports agerpres.