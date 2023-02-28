DIICOT: Over 800 searches in Bucharest and seven counties at persons suspected of migrant trafficking

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors are conducting over 80 searches in Bucharest and seven counties at persons suspected of establishing a criminal group and migrant trafficking, told Agerpres.

According to a DIICOT release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, prosecutors with the DIICOT - the Timisoara Territorial Service, the Arad Territorial Office and the Caras-Severin Territorial Office are conducting 85 house searches in the counties of Timis, Arad, Satu Mare, Caras Severin, Alba, Olt, Dambovita and Bucharest in four criminal cases involving the offenses of setting up an organised criminal group and migrant trafficking.

"It this case was found that, since 2022, several persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, established four criminal groups, whose main purpose was to shelter in locations on Romanian soil and then transport groups of migrants to countries in Central or Western Europe, by illegally crossing Romania's state border, in order to obtain significant material benefits. Approximately 40 illegal transports involving members of the criminal groups were intercepted and stopped, in which more than 800 migrants were identified as intending to illegally cross Romania's state border to states in the European Union," the release mentions.

More than 90 people are to be taken in for hearings, the DIICOT informs.

The action benefits from the support of policemen within the Organized Crime Fighting Directorate; the Organized Crime Fighting Brigades of Bucharest, Timisoara, Alba, Oradea, Craiova; the Organized Crime Fighting Services of Caras-Severin, Arad, Dambovita; the General Inspectoarte of Border Police (IGPF) - Timisoara, Oradea County Border Police Inspectoartes (ITPF), Timis Border Police Service (STPF), Arad STPF, Caras-Severin STPF, Mehedinti STPF, Satu Mare STPF, Nadlac Border Police Sector (SPF), Curtici SPF and Varsand SPF; Police Inspectorates of Timis, Caras-Severin, Arad, Alba counties; the gendarmes of the Special Intervention Brigade of the Bucharest Gendarmerie, the 'Glad Voievod' Timisoara Mobile Gendarmerie Group and the County Gendarmerie Inspectorates of Arad, Caras-Severin, Alba and Satu Mare.

Specialized support was provided by the DIICOT - Technical and Forensic Bureau and the Special Operations Directorate within the Romanian Police.