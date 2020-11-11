DIICOT, Romanian Police conducting 386 searches to dismantle some organized crime groups

On Wednesday, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors and judicial police officers are conducting 386 house searches in Bucharest and 28 counties, as part of a large-scale action aimed at dismantling some organized crime groups, according to AGERPRES.

According to a DIICOT announcement, in the current epidemiological context, important leaders of groups operating abroad have returned to the country.

The searches are taking place simultaneously in Bucharest and in the counties of Botosani, Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Galati, Vrancea, Covasna, Brasov, Buzau, Prahova, Dambovita, Constanta, Calarasi, Ilfov, Teleorman, Arges, Dolj, Gorj, Olt, Valcea, Alba, Caras-Severin, Timisoara, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Cluj and Bistrita Nasaud.

The actions of the DIICOT prosecutors and the Romanian Police, launched at national level, are the result of the investigations carried out in 24 criminal cases investigated by 21 territorial structures of DIICOT and the Central Structure. They aim to dismantle several criminal groups involved in most forms of organized crime, namely high-risk drug trafficking, trafficking in people, pimping, usury, cybercrime, tax evasion, money laundering, smuggling, trafficking in migrants, fraud or blackmail.