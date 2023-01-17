Dimitrie Cantemir - 350 years since birth exhibition varnished at Romanian Academy Library

An exhibition called "Dimitrie Cantemir - 350 years since birth" will be opened on Tuesday at the Library of the Romanian Academy, with the event being organized in collaboration with the National Museum of Romanian Literature, told Agerpres.

The vice-president of the Romanian Academy, Razvan Theodorescu, the director of the Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest, Ioan Cristescu, as well as Constantin Barbu, member of the European Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters in Paris and coordinator of the "Dimitrie Cantemir" facsimile edition, Cristina Popescu, head of Romfilatelia, and Gabriela Dumitrescu, head of the Rare Book Manuscripts Cabinet, curator of the exhibition will all speak in the opening of the event.

"Dedicated to the great Romanian scholar on his 350th birthday anniversary, the event wants to bring back to the public's attention the winding biographical and political path of Dimitrie Cantemir, but especially his exceptional, encyclopedic works. The exhibition brings together portraits, manuscripts, historical documents from the short period in which Dimitrie Cantemir was the ruler of Moldova, the testimonies of the chroniclers of the time, facsimile editions of the manuscripts located in Russia, as well as important editions published in Romania," the organizers state.

The event opens the tribute year dedicated to Dimitrie Cantemir, a complex personality of Romanian and European culture, who continues to arouse the interest of historians and researchers from various generations.

The exhibition can be visited between January 17 and 27, from Monday to Friday, between 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. Entry is free.