DiplomaticCentennial Oana-Cristina Popa: Romania actively and firmly supports Serbia's accession to the EU

Romania actively and firmly supports the accession of Serbia to the European Union and is open to sharing its entire experience and best practices with Serbia, our country having both the expertise and know-how in order to support the European integration of the states from the Western Balkans region, Romanian Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia Oana Cristina Popa told an interview for AGERPRES.

The Romanian diplomat affirms that Serbia's choice of the European path is a very clear one, and the issue of choosing between the West and the East is a false dilemma and underlines that Romania constantly supports the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, facilitated by the European Union and directly tied to Serbia's European path. In her opinion, the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union (role which will be ensured in the first half of 2019) represents an opportunity for reaffirming our country's interest in pursuing the enlargement policies, as a successful EU policy and as an instrument promoting reforms and democratic transformation in the region.In the same interview, Oana Cristina Popa appreciates that Serbian-Romanian relations are at a very good level, fact proven by the intense visits at a political level, there being however premises for developing connections, especially on an economic level. She mentions that Romania continues to grant special attention to the ethnic Romanians' situation on the entire Serbian territory, and Romania's Embassy in Belgrade acts to support the actions carried out by the authorities and to sustain the associative environment of the community in priority fields - facilitating access to education, religious service and Romanian language mass-media.Concerning the marking of the Centennial of the Great Union, the Romanian diplomat shows that the projects organised by the Romanian Embassy in Belgrade contain film screenings, the organisation of Days of Romania in some localities on the Serbian territory, for promoting Romanian culture and traditions, organizing exhibitions for folk costumes and lectures in higher educational institutions and civil society organizations.The interview, conducted via e-mail, is part of the editorial project #DiplomaticCentennial carried out by AGERPRES throughout the entire year, with an emphasis on diplomatic relations in the context of the celebration of 100 years since the Greater Union.AGERPRES: Madam Ambassador, for starters, how do you characterise the stage of relations between Romania and Serbia, a year and a half since taking over the mandate as ambassador? What were the main fields in which noticeable results have been recorded, but also those with less than satisfying results, or those with untapped potential?Oana-Cristina Popa: Romania and the Republic of Serbia are constantly working together to consolidate the good historical relations and their traditional friendship. Since taking over my mandate in Belgrade, the dialogue with the Serbian side continued to be constructive and open, and the contacts with the Serbian state representatives constantly revealed the fact that this trend will be preserved. The relations between the two states have always been conducted under good neighborly conditions and have had as objectives the identification and development of cooperation opportunities, both on a bilateral level, as well as regional or European.Bilateral relations are at a very good level, a fact which was revealed by the intense visits carried out at a political level, but there are still prospects for developing them, especially on an economic level. At the Embassy's level, we are constantly taking action to identify possibilities to intensify commercial trade, which amounted, at the end of last year, to more than 1.3 billion Euro. We are also planning to develop multiple dialogue and information channels, that are to be used as efficiently as possible by the concerned parties of the two states.Another essential field is cross-border cooperation, given that jointly attracting European funds is likely to stimulate the investment process on a national level.A crucial role in consolidating the bilateral relation continues to be held by the two communities of people, of the Romanian and the Serbian minorities, which represent a solid bridge between Romania and Serbia. The bilateral cooperation in this field has as an objective the wellbeing of the two communities' citizens and preserving the cultural and linguistic heritage, that is so special, between the two neighboring countries. In this field, as a result of these demarches, great progress was achieved towards reactivating he Romania - Serbia Joint Intergovernmental Committee on national minorities, by the Serbian side designating a co-Chair.AGERPRES: Relations between Bucharest and Belgrade were affected by the position adopted by our country during the NATO bombings of the late 90's on the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, composed of Serbia and Montenegro (when Romania was not yet part of the North-Atlantic Alliance), in the context of tensions in the Kosovo region. Are there any resentments on Belgrade's side for that episode?Oana Cristian Popa: After 1989, relationships between Belgrade and Bucharest were marked and modeled by the recent history of the two states. Let us remind ourselves that the first foreign visit, after 1989, of the first Romanian president elect was to Belgrade, in September 1990. Romania, after a long period of time, under a dictatorial and totalitarian regime, suffered a series of specific transformations to the transition process towards a democratic society which wanted to irreversibly switch to an European and Euro-Atlantic way. Also, starting with the 90's, Yugoslavia suffered a series of transformations, which led to the abolishment of the Federation, Belgrade becoming, at the end of this process, the capital of the Serbian Republic. These historic events made their mark on the relations between the two capitals, slowly evolving, in the context of concrete evolutions on the former Yugoslavian space, particularly between the years of 1995-2000. Starting from 2001, bilateral and dynamic relations were set on a constant ascending trend.Currently, close relations between the two states infirm the possibility of any resentment between us and are exemplified by numerous public statements, of both Serbian officials, as well as Romanians, in this sense, of which I would like to remind only the most recent, and namely the words of the Serbian Republic president, Aleksandar Vucic, said upon his visit in March in Bucharest, in which he highlighted that "Serbia and Romania are tied by a traditional friendship".AGERPRES: The largest part of Romanian community members from Serbia lives in Vojvodina and Timoc Valley. What would be, in your opinion, the main problem which the Romanian minority from these regions is confronted with and what can Romania do in order to solve it? How do you cooperate with the Romanian associations from Serbia, of which some directly criticized, in the past, the Bucharest Government, for the insufficient support?Oana Cristina Popa: I would like to point out that the correct term is Eastern Serbia, which includes Timoc Valley, but also other areas with Romanian ethnics. Romania grants a special attention to the situation of Romanian ethnics on the entire Serbian territory, and, based on the established lines from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the embassy acts both with local authorities, as well as collaborates with the leaders of the associative environment of the Romanian minority from Serbia for facilitating access to education, religious sermons, and Romanian mass-media.Identifying and solving problems connected to ensuring the rights of Romania minority from Serbia, especially concerning Eastern Serbia, is a constant preoccupation of our mission's diplomatic level, regularly reflected in the agenda of meetings with Serbian Government members, as well as local authorities. At the same time I would like to point out that Romanian ethnics are firstly Serbian citizens, and an important component of ensuring specific rights is represented by direct and constant dialogue with the competent Serbian institutions. The engagements, taken on by Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, when he visited Bucharest, on March 8 2018, of which it was highlighted reactivating the Joint InterGovernmental Committee between Romania and Serbia in the field of national minorities, designating a co-chair from the Serbian side, as well as statements concerning establishing a school, in Romanian language, and increasing air time for Romanian media, which are an echo of constructive dialogue, maintained by the diplomatic mission between representatives of Romanian and Serbian authorities.The dialogue done by the embassy with all representatives of the associative environment of the ethnic Romanian community, on the entire Serbian territory, was constant, supported, politically correct and open minded. In the context of these endeavors on this sector, some collaborations with pro-active approach associations were highlighted, which had as a result endeavors of events that had the objective of promoting Romanian traditions and values, examples being the Easter bazaar, or the traditional food stands, done at receptions that were organized by the embassy, for different occasions, projects that promote both culinary traditions, as well as the national garb. At the same time, the collaboration with the Romanian Cultural Institute, Vienna/EUNIC Serbia, Minister of Culture and National Identity, has been continued, for promoting and making projects such as the jazz festival, European day for languages or Romania's participation at the International Book Fair in Belgrade.The endeavors of supporting and getting to know the situation of Romanian communities from Serbia involved my participation and / or the members of the mission, in collaboration with the general consulates of Romania from Varset and Zajecar, at the numerous events organized by the Romanian minority of Serbia.Another component of activities done by the embassy for identifying and solving the problems of Romanian ethnics from Serbia is represented by the periodic talks with the leaders of the Romanian organizations at the embassy's headquarters, including regular consultations with the representatives of the National Council of Romanian Minorities, with its headquarters at Novi Sad, institution that was invested by the Serbian state, with executive attributions concerning managing aspects that are related to minority and that has in its composition representatives of Romanian ethnics from Eastern Serbia. The most recent round of consultations with the Romanian leaders' representatives throughout the entire territory of Serbia was organized in March, upon the visit made to Bucharest by the Serbian Republic president, Aleksandar Vucic. The main objectives of these meetings were both presenting the main evolutions in the bilateral relations, as well as updating the inventory of problems that the Romanian minority in Serbia is facing.Also, in all the public apparitions, or during interviews given to the media by myself, including to Romanian publications, it was always presented the preoccupation for the situation of Romanian minority, especially Romanian ethnics in Eastern Serbia, including in Timoc Valley.Members of the Romanian community are permanently invited and they take part in acts of public diplomacy and culture, organized with the support of the embassy, and here we could mention the receptions organized with the support of the embassy, such as the National Day of Romania, the Army Day, or exhibitions or concerts, performed there by Romanian artists. Such events are actively used to facilitate contact between members of Romanian minority and Serbian officials, in order to talk about the problems that Romanians are facing in Serbia, both from Vojvodina, as well as Eastern Serbia.Also, we are constantly preoccupied with drawing attention to the active involvement of the Romanian community from Eastern Serbia, in collaboration with local authorities in economic and growth projects, that have positive effects concerning preserving identity. But, with all this, the activities done on this segment are stalled by the demographic problem that the region is facing and affecting the Romanian community, both directly and indirectly.AGERPRES: In the past there were cases in which the activity of enrolling children who wanted to attend Romanian classes was boycotted, especially in Timoc Valley. What is the situation there at this time?Oana Cristina Popa: People that belong to national minorities, namely Romanians from Serbia and Serbians from Romania, are historical communities, important for both states, as they represent the main bridge between the two people. From this perspective the task that falls to us is that of protecting these communities, concerning their cultural and spiritual identity. Thus, Romania continues to grant a special attention to the ethnic situation of Romanians upon the entire Serbian territory, and the embassy acts in order to support these endeavors done by the authorities and for supporting the associative environment of the communities on the main pillars, namely facilitating access to education, religious sermon and Romanian media.At the same time, people who are Romanian minorities, are, firstly, loyal citizens of Serbia, and Serbian authorities have the main role in ensuring everyone these rights, including the right to a education in the Romanian language, for those that are interested. In this sense, we encourage the members of the community to have an active and transparent dialogue with Serbian institutions, competent in the fields of interest and to act together in order to remedy the communication syncope. Is is very important, from the Romanian side, that all Serbian citizens who switch to a Romanian identity, regardless of the region in which they live, be able to enjoy all the rights to education, religious services in their native language, access to the media, and representation to local and national political forums.The Join Intergovernmental Committee Romania-Serbia concerning the field of national minority is represented by the optimal institutional framework, on a bilateral plan, for signaling and solving any problems that were reported by the Romanian community in Serbia. We also salute the designation, done by the Serbian side of the co-chairman of the Romania-Serbia Joint Intergovernmental Committee in the domain of national minorities and we are confident that the commitments in this field will be transposed in practice in the following period, through resuming the Joint Intergovernmental Committee, the most appropriate bilateral dialogue framework for people's problems, concerning national minorities.Ivan Bosnjak, co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Committee Romania - Serbia, organized in March a first round of consultations with the Romanian ethnic representatives from Eastern Serbia, for knowledge and familiarization regarding their problems, in which he encouraged the participants to signal any problems that they met in the relation with Serbian authority representatives.AGERPRES: Moving on to a different chapter, that of Serbia's European perspectives, president Aleksandar Vucic announced on February 14 that Serbia wishes to join the European Union by the year 2025, even if this term was not "set in stone". The Serbian head of state saw three aspects that Belgrade needed to focus upon - maintaining peace and regional stability, resolving issues with Pristina, and finally, the rule of law, the independence of Justice and the freedom of speech. Which are, in your opinion, the main challenges concerning these aspects?Oana Cristina Rusu: The reform process associated to the European path is fluid, complex, and with numerous challenges, surmountable, if there is a political will in this direction. Serbia, through its public positions, assumed by its leaders, is determined to embrace the European path, and we are able to offer support and expertise on any issue we will be asked about in order to help them overcome any challenges met in this process.Rule of law, Justice independence and freedom of press are conditions sine qua non for any state to access the EU. This is known and assumed by Serbia, and we are confident that Serbian authorities will manage to implement a reform system necessary, in order to grant these reference values of the EU.In the last years, Serbia has acted as a central pillar for maintaining and ensuring peace and regional stability. Serbia seems determined to keep this role in the future as well.The importance given to the Kosovo and Metohija case, in Belgrade, Pristina, but also Brussels, is revealed by the endeavors concerning the normalization process of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. Kosovo is a main theme not just for Serbia, but the entire region. It has a special valence in the European path, not just of Serbia, but of the entire region, that is generically called "Western Balkans". A solution of this file needs to be generated in the Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, needs to reasonably satisfy all parts and needs to be correct and in agreement with international regulations.Romania has expertise and all necessary assets to support the European integration of states from the region. The negotiation process with EU and numerous other challenges are still fresh in our memory, and we are open to share our entire experience and the best practices with our Serbian friends.AGERPRES: In the middle of February, the Serbian president declared in an interview that Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence in exchange for accession to the EU. After only a week, Vucic said that Belgrade wishes to solve the Kosovo problem through a compromise. How do you, as a diplomat, see this nuance?Oana Cristina Popa: Romania constantly supports the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, facilitated by the EU, has a direct connection with Serbia's European path. It is a consequence of a Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which Serbia and the EU introduced together, in 2010. This dialogue means to identify solutions, obviously, of compromise, on themes which are aimed at simple matters, but that affects the daily life of residents of Kosovo province.AGERPRES: Romania will ensure, in the first half of next year, the presidency of the Council of the European Union. In what way will Romania's role influence the process of Serbia's getting closer to the European community bloc, in the perspective of its ascension, taken into consideration the constant position of Romania to support this objective and not to recognize the unilateral independence declared by Kosovo?Oana Cristina Popa: Romania initiated the consultation process with Finland and Croatia, the other members of the Trio of presidents of the Council of the European Union, which it is part of, in order to draft a common working schedule. The three delegations agreed the working methodology in order to complete the Trio's calendar, also undergoing talks concerning topics that could be introduced in the common program. It was also reaffirmed the necessity of solidifying the European projects and the desire to bring a contribution of substance to the European debate.The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union represents an opportunity for reaffirming our country's interest for continuing the expansion policy, as a successful EU policy and as an instrument of promoting reforms and democratic transformation in the region.Romania actively and firmly supports Serbia's accession to the EU, and the activities done can be summed up briefly to our country's engagement to share its own experience concerning the pre-accession period, but also to present the registered evolutions after the country became an EU member, having the advantage of geographic proximity and experience in the accession process.AGERPRES: Romania is among the five countries of the EU that do not recognize Kosovo's independence. Were there any endeavors from the Belgrade authorities so that Romania maintain its position?Oana Cristina Popa: Romania's position, in this case, is consistent and sovereignly assumed, it is known and respected by Belgrade authorities. It was not necessary for Belgrade to act so Romania would maintain its position, as it is a position of principle, grounded on international law.AGERPRES: During a visit made at the end of February to Belgrade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West is forcing Serbia to choose between the West and Russia. Are these simple politician statements - taking into account the constant statements of Serbia concerning its military neutrality - or do they hide any justified fears of Moscow?Oana Cristina Popa: Serbia chose very clearly the European path, statements of Serbian dignitaries are relevant in this sense. The theme of choosing between the West and the East is a false dilemma, fact which was underlined by many high-ranked European officials in their position assumptions on this topic, where it was clearly explained that the EU is not forcing Serbia to choose between the Russian Federation and the European Union.AGERPRES: This year Romania celebrates the Centennial of the Great Union, and in 2019 there will be 140 years of Romanian and Serbian diplomatic relations. Through what events will the Serbian embassy mark these events?Oana Cristina Popa: We have prepared a series of projects in order to mark the Centennial of the Great Union, of which we will be able to communicate more details as they are organized. For the time being, I can say that the projects consist of film projections, organizing Romania's Day in some cities on Serbian territory, in order to promote Romanian culture and traditions, organizing national garb exhibitions, as well as lectures in higher education institutions and organizations of the civil society, on the Centennial topic. Last, but not least, upon celebrating the National Day this year, it will be fully dedicated to the celebration of the Great Union Centennial.Concerning the celebration of 2019 of 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two states, we are organizing, in the following period, consultations with Serbian partners in order to appropriately mark this moment.