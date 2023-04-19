Director Sanda Manu passes away, at 89

Sanda Manu, theater director and professor at the Theater Faculty of the Spiru Haret University, died at the age of 89, the Romanian Theater Union stated for AGERPRES.

The sad news was also announced by the actress Oana Pellea on her Facebook page, who said that Sanda Manu was, for four years, her "father, professor, mentor, enemy, best friend - so an ideal teacher".

"She taught rigor and emotion to several generations, she taught the intelligence of the stage act, common sense on stage and common sense in life, the elegance, class that an actor must have," Oana Pellea said.

The actor Mihai-Gruia Sandu said that the death of Sanda Manu leaves the theater world poorer, more superficial, lacking respect, faith, humour, good taste and sophistication.

"Sanda Manu... She was and remains my professor...", the actor Vlad Radescu wrote.

In his turn, the actor Andi Vasluianu sent a message thanking Sanda Manu "for everything".

"May God rest you in peace!", Vasluianu said.

The actors Victoria Cocias, Ioana Calota-Philippide, Bacs Miklos, director Paul Cozighian also posted messages of condolence on the social media page.

Sanda Manu was born on August 6, 1933 and was married to the actor Stefan Tapalaga.