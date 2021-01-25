Discussions at Ministry of Justice on CVM recommendations, such as justice laws, criminal codes

Justice Minister Stelian Ion discussed on Monday with specialists in the field about the stage of fulfillment by the Romanian authorities of the recommendations formulated in the reports of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

"Further to the dialogue with the European Commission in the context of CVM, on Monday Stelian Ion discussed at technical level with the team responsible for managing this file, at the level of the European institution. The discussions focused on the stage of fulfillment by the Romanian authorities of the recommendations in the CVM reports," reads a Ministry of Justice's release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the justice minister presented the objectives for this year: the transmission to the Government, for adoption, of the draft law on the abolition of the Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes, by the end of February 2021, the completion and transmission for adoption by the Government of the three draft laws of justice, until the end of April 2021, the drawing up of the draft amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, in order to bring them in line with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, during this year."The CVM was very important to us and helped us. It is essential that all actors involved understand the need to meet the CVM recommendations and to continue Romania's assessment in the context of the new Rule of Law Mechanism," the justice minister was quoted as saying.The Commission has indicated the elements that should characterize the actions in the next period: coherence of the new regulations, avoidance of contradictions and taking into account the recommendations of foreign partners, the context in which they are to be developed and approved, with the aim being to ensure stability and irreversibility of progress and also the consultation of the judiciary, civil society and foreign partners (European Commission, Venice Commission and GRECO) the Ministry of Justice also mentions.