Dismissed PM Citu is PNL's nomination for PM, at Cotroceni consultations

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided in the National Executive Bureau (BEx) that the PNL's nomination for the position of Prime Minister, at the consultations on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, is the Florin Citu, interim PM following his dismissal as PM by Parliament, and chairman of the PNL, wrote, on Friday, on Facebook, the interim Culture Minister, Bogdan Gheorghiu, a member of the BEx, agerpres reports.

The PNL delegation which will attend on Monday consultations with President Klaus Iohannis will be composed of Florin Citu, Rares Bogdan, Gheorghe Flutur, Lucian Bode and Iulian Dumitrescu.

"Thus, in accordance with article 89, letter o), the PNL's BEx has unanimously decided that the proposal for the National Political Bureau of the PNL, for the position of Prime Minister, which PNL will make during consultations with the President of Romania be Florin Citu," Gheorghiu also wrote.President Klaus Iohannis invited the chairs of political parties and formations represented in Parliament for consultations on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister, announced the Presidential Administration.The Liberals are the first expected at the discussions, at 12:00 hrs.