Dismissed PM Dancila talks to protesters in Ocna Dej Salt Mine

Dismissed Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila discussed on Tuesday with miners' representatives of Ocna Dej Salt Mine, who are protesting because they haven't received their holiday vouchers.

"I discussed with the miners regarding the holiday vouchers, there is a justified dissatisfaction, because we stipulated these holiday vouchers for them in this year's budget, but the it seems that in the Board of Administration they decided not to grant them. I spoke with the Economy Minister, he will discuss today with the Salrom management in order to unblock this situation," Viorica Dancila said, after a discussion with miners' representatives at the Dej City Hall.Approximately 100 employees of Ocna Dej Salt Mine are on their second day of protest because they haven't received their holiday vouchers.Trade Union leader Ionut Man told AGERPRES that the protest was spontaneous."It's a spontaneous protest as a result of people's dissatisfaction for not receiving the holiday vouchers. People interrupted work, deliveries, everything. For now, the protest continues, we await for someone from the company's leadership. I don't know if the people shall protest in another day as well," Ionut Man said.Viorica Dancila is paying a visit on Tuesday to several localities in Cluj County.