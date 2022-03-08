District 1 mayor Armand: I've talked with Kyiv Mayor, assured him of our support

The mayor of district 1 of Capital City Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, on Tuesday said she had a telephone conversation with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on which occasion she assured him of Bucharest's support for the Ukrainian citizens and also of the fact that more aid will be sent to the Ukrainian Capital City.

"I've had a telephone conversation with Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, earlier, and I assured him of our full support," Clotilde Armand wrote on Facebook.

The mayor of district 1 mentioned that Vitali Klitschko also wanted to send a message to the Romanian citizens who are helping Ukraine at the moment, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to a video message posted by Clotilde Armand, the mayor of Kiev thanked Romania for the support granted to Ukraine and "for defending the democratic world from Russian aggression." "Thank you for supporting Ukraine in this cruel war," Vitali Klitschko was quoted as saying.

Clotilde Armand also conveyed to the mayor of Kyiv that the citizens of Romania, in Bucharest, are welcoming the Ukrainians and will do everything they can to help them.