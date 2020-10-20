DNA asks approval to initiate criminal proceedings against a Deputy; sources - the MP is Nicolae Banicioiu

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has asked the General Prosecutor to notify the Chamber of Deputies about a request for approval to carry out a criminal investigation against a Deputy, who was also a Minister back at the time, for committing crimes of influence peddling and taking bribery, repeatedly.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that the MP in question is Deputy Nicolae Banicioiu.

"According to the legal and constitutional provisions, the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate sent to the Prosecutor General of the ICCJ the report of the case, in order to notify the Chamber of Deputies about a request for approval to initiate criminal investigation against a person, a Deputy in the Romanian Parliament, who was also a Minister back at the time, for committing the crimes of influence peddling and taking bribery, repeatedly," DNA said in a press release to AGERPRES.

According to the DNA, the prosecutors are conducting an investigation into suspicions of acts of corruption having been committed in the context of the sale of medical goods to public hospitals located in the municipality of Bucharest and Ilfov County and subordinated to the Ministry of Health.