 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DNA asks approval to initiate criminal proceedings against a Deputy; sources - the MP is Nicolae Banicioiu

DNA

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has asked the General Prosecutor to notify the Chamber of Deputies about a request for approval to carry out a criminal investigation against a Deputy, who was also a Minister back at the time, for committing crimes of influence peddling and taking bribery, repeatedly.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that the MP in question is Deputy Nicolae Banicioiu.

"According to the legal and constitutional provisions, the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate sent to the Prosecutor General of the ICCJ the report of the case, in order to notify the Chamber of Deputies about a request for approval to initiate criminal investigation against a person, a Deputy in the Romanian Parliament, who was also a Minister back at the time, for committing the crimes of influence peddling and taking bribery, repeatedly," DNA said in a press release to AGERPRES.

According to the DNA, the prosecutors are conducting an investigation into suspicions of acts of corruption having been committed in the context of the sale of medical goods to public hospitals located in the municipality of Bucharest and Ilfov County and subordinated to the Ministry of Health.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.