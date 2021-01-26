 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DNA requests sentencing Elena Udrea to 12 years in prison in case on financing 2009 election campaign

elena udrea

A National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutor requested, on Tuesday, at the Bucharest Court of Appeals, the conviction of Elena Udrea to 12 years in prison for committing the crimes of instigating bribery and money laundering in the file of the financing of the electoral campaign for the 2009 presidential elections.

The prosecutor also demanded 15 years in prison for Ioana Basescu, Traian Basescu's daughter, accused of instigating embezzlement and instigating money laundering.

On Tuesday, at the last trial term, the DNA representative requested that Elena Udrea and Ioana Basescu be sentenced to maximum sentences for the deeds committed, claiming that the crimes they are accused of are serious.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.