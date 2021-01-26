DNA requests sentencing Elena Udrea to 12 years in prison in case on financing 2009 election campaign

A National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutor requested, on Tuesday, at the Bucharest Court of Appeals, the conviction of Elena Udrea to 12 years in prison for committing the crimes of instigating bribery and money laundering in the file of the financing of the electoral campaign for the 2009 presidential elections.

The prosecutor also demanded 15 years in prison for Ioana Basescu, Traian Basescu's daughter, accused of instigating embezzlement and instigating money laundering.

On Tuesday, at the last trial term, the DNA representative requested that Elena Udrea and Ioana Basescu be sentenced to maximum sentences for the deeds committed, claiming that the crimes they are accused of are serious.