Doctor Rafila: There are no elements to make us suspect reopening schools triggered increase in cases

Romania's representative in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Executive Committee, Alexandru Rafila, says there are no suspicions that the reopening of schools has led to an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus, in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"There are no elements to make us suspect that the reopening of schools has led to an increase in the number of cases. We must always look at the numbers and see what is the incidence in the general population, what is the incidence among students, teachers. Obviously, the numbers are lower among the students than in the general population, it is clear that the impact has not been negative, moreover, the development of rules of good hygiene practice, of individual protection among children I think help to control the pandemic, (...) and the vaccination of teachers and staff will lead to the removal of fears about possible risks for them in terms of their interaction with children," said Rafila.

He said that the well-organized school with clear rules does not present any risk in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"From the point of view of the pandemic - and this has been demonstrated by many countries - the well-organised schools with very clear rules, with trained staff, with children who are guided to respect these principles of individual protection do not present any risk and I believe that this must be taken very seriously when making decisions," said Rafila during the event "Remedial education for vulnerable children - direct interventions in response to current needs," organised online by Save the Children Romania.

It proposes the introduction of psychological counseling courses in remedial education classes.