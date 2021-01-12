Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita: BioNTech/Pfizer's anti-COVID vaccine vials to include 6 doses instead of 5

The European Medicines Agency has authorized BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine vials with 6 doses instead of 5, head of the National Committee for coordination of activities regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, informed on Tuesday.

"An important information I received around noon: the European Medicines Agency authorized the 6-dose version. Basically, during the day I received a notification from BioNTech/Pfizer saying that, starting tomorrow, the stocks will be updated, and instead of 5 doses, as it is now provided per vial, we will speak of 6 doses," doctor Gheorghita told a press conference held at Victoria Palace.

In terms of the related information campaign, he said there were more than one million unique users registered at this point on the national information platform and also more than 2 million visits recorded on the "Pro-vaccination" Facebook page.Valeriu Gheorghita also said that, according to data received from the Romanian Office of the WHO, there has been recorded an increase in the intention to vaccinate to about 50 per cent, compared to what was initially estimated, and about 11 per cent of people currently want to postpone or hesitate when it comes to taking a decision related to vaccination.