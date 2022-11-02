Documentary films from Astra Film Festival, premiered in Republic of Moldova

The Astra Film Chisinau special program takes place between November 11-13, at the National Art Museum of Moldova and the B. P. Hasdeu Municipal Library and is financed by the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova, within the Government of Romania and the Romanian Cultural Institute."We are going to Chisinau, with a lot of emotion, to a meeting that we have been waiting for a very long time, with the idea of discovering together fascinating perspectives on the world we live in. Because the documentary film is about real life and concerns each of us in the most direct way possible," said Dumitru Budrala, director-founder of Astra Film Festival, quoted in the press release.For his part, the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Liviu Jicman, expressed his joy for the continuation of the ICR - Astra Film partnership, "opening this year the way of the Astra Film Festival for the audience from Chisinau".Astra Film Chisinau's special program includes the screening of the film-event "Transalpina - The Road of Kings" by Dumitru Budrala, as well as a concert "Floare de Maidan" by the Youth Division of the Subcarpathian Cultural Center. The event also has an educational component, Moldovan teenagers having the opportunity to see films directly from the Astra Film Junior selection, "the most complex education program through documentary cinema in Romania" and will be able to participate in film literacy workshops.The Astra Film Festival is under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.