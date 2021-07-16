Dog days of 36 degrees C in Bucharest, Friday and Saturday, meteorologists say

Hot maximum temperatures of 34 to 36 degrees will be recorded in Bucharest during Friday and Saturday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) forecast shows.According to the source, between 16 July, 10:00 - 17 July, 23:00, the weather will be warm, hot at noon, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units of thermal discomfort.
Sky will be variable to mostly clear, wind will be light to moderate, and the maximum temperature will be 34 to 36 degrees, while the minimum will oscillate between 18 and 21 degrees.
The ANM has issued a Yellow Heat Code warning, valid in 25 counties (out of 41), total or partial, including in Bucharest, respectively a Code Yellow and a Code Orange of atmospheric instability, which target areas of 15 counties, on Friday and Saturday.