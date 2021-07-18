 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dog days, thermal discomfort, atmospheric instability in Bucharest, countrywide Sunday through Tuesday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ploaie vant umbrele pelerina

The weather remains warm in Bucharest, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, hot during the afternoons, with thermal maximums of 36 degrees Celsius, but there will also be torrential rains, electric discharges and short-term wind intensifications, according to the special forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units of thermal discomfort.

Meteorologists have also issued meteorological information of accentuated atmospheric instability in almost all regions of the country, valid from Sunday, from 12:00, until Tuesday, at 22:00. According to the ANM, atmospheric instability will be temporarily accentuated on Sunday (July 18) in the north, center, southwest of the country and in the mountains, and starting Monday (July 19) in the afternoon in most regions.

There will be torrential downpours, lightning, wind, storms and hail.

In short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed locally 20 - 30 liters / sqm and isolated 50 - 60 liters / sqm.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.