'Donbass' film about conflict in eastern Ukraine - screenings in several cinemas across Romania

The film "Donbass" by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, will have a series of screenings in several cinemas in Romania, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The funds raised from the screenings will be donated to help Ukrainian war refugees, being directed to the Romanian Red Cross and other charities."Donbass" is a 13-chapter portrait of one of the most troubled areas in Europe today. The film was screened at Cannes 2018, where Sergei Loznitsa was awarded the Best Director Award in the "Un Certain Regard" section, the release said.A black comedy about oppression, the effects of propaganda and manipulation in the post-truth era, 'Donbass' tells a universal story about humanity through war, shows the presentation of the film. The film was conceived by Sergei Loznitsa in 2015, after the documentary 'Maidan'."Donbass" is a German-Ukrainian-French-Romanian-Dutch co-production and was directed by Oleg Mutu, best known for his feature films, such as "The Death of Mr. Lazarescu" (2005, directed by Cristi Puiu) and "4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days "(2007, directed by Cristian Mungiu).The special screenings of the film will take place in Bucharest (Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Happy Cinema), Cluj (Cinema Florin Piersic, Cinema Victoria), Alexandria (Happy Cinema), Bacau (Happy Cinema), Barlad (Cityplex Victoria), Bistrita (Happy Cinema), Botosani (Happy Cinema), Buzau (Happy Cinema), Constanta ("Jean Constantin" Multifunctional Educational Center for Youth), Focsani (Happy Cinema), Sfantu Gheorghe (Cinema Arta by Cityplex), Targu Mures (County Museum Mures), Toplita (3D Cinema Calimani), Vaslui (Happy Cinema), as well as on the TIFF Unlimited and Happy Cinema platforms.