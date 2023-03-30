Dozens of Romanian YouTube channels with over 1 million subscribers and 1 billion views (Google Romania)

Dozens of Romanian YouTube channels have over a million subscribers and a billion views, and advertisers and companies in Romania are dedicating more and more resources to developing their presence on YouTube, said Elisabeta Moraru, country director of Google Romania.

"Currently, there is content in Romanian on YouTube that meets even the most demanding and niche requests, from DIY, education, cooking or podcast to original series, TV shows, animation or gaming. There are dozens of Romanian YouTube channels with over 1 million subscribers and 1 billion views. At the same time, advertisers and companies in Romania dedicate more and more resources to developing their presence on YouTube, through their own channels, the creation of exclusive content and dedicated campaigns. In the 10 years, YouTube Romania has become an environment where Romanians find quality content and which offers companies the right opportunities to reach the target audience", said Elisabeta Moraru, country director of Google Romania, on the tenth anniversary of YouTube Romania.

In the spring of 2013, Google launched the Romanian version of YouTube. This brought content adapted for Romanian users, allowed local content creators to be more easily discovered, and local companies to use the platform as a promotion medium, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

A decade after the appearance of YouTube Romania, over 12 million Romanian adults watch videos on YouTube, according to Google data. A study commissioned by the company and carried out by Ipsos shows that the vast majority of Romanians (98%) find quality content on YouTube.

The first YouTube content creator from Romania to reach 1 million subscribers is Mihai Alexandru Hash (Mikey Hash), who reached this milestone in 2016. At the end of 2022, there were over 150 channels in Romania with over 1 million subscribers, 20% more than at the end of 2021. The first "diamond button" in Romania, offered to channels that exceed the threshold of 10 million subscribers, was obtained in 2020 by LooLoo Kids, this being also the first channel of YouTube from Central and South-Eastern Europe that reaches this milestone.

According to the Ipsos study, 85% of Romanians who access YouTube believe that watching the content and using the platform helped them decide on a purchase. Almost three quarters of them (74%) say that YouTube ads have helped them discover new products and brands.

The most popular artist from Romania on YouTube globally is INNA, the most popular artist on YouTube in Romania is Andra, the most followed content creator in Romania, at the international level is LooLoo Kids, and the most followed generalist content creator in Romania is Selly.