Dozens of towns, cities with COVID-19 incidence rate over 20 per mille

A number of 31 towns and cities have an infection rate with SARS-CoV-2, cumulated at 14 days, of over 20 cases per thousand citizens, the highest incidence rate being in Otopeni (Ilfov) - 37.88, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group, Agerpres reports.

High incidence rates are recorded in the City of Dej (Cluj County) - 36.83, Cluj-Napoca (Cluj County) - 33.91, Timisoara (Timis) - 32.97, Gherla (Cluj) - 32.09, City of Sibiu (Sibiu County) - 30.52 and the town of Ghimbav (Brasov) - 30.19.An infection rate for SARS-CoV-2 of over 3 per mille is recorded in 304 cities.At the level of communes, the highest incidence rate is recorded in Dumbravita (Timis) - 56.68 (1,067 cases against a population of 18,824 persons).A number of 2,094 communes have an infection rate above 3 per mille.