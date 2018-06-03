Dragnea announces organisation of protest on June 9

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea announced on Monday that a protest will be organized on June 9, starting with 20:00 hrs, "against long-term abuses" and the violation of the principles of the rule of law.

The decision was made during PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN)."We are waiting for all those who wish to live in a free country (...), in a country where a huge toxic propaganda has caused an illegitimate, obscure, underground entity to attack the state's institutions, to influence important decisions in an occult manner, to allow for abuses (..), allow for tens of thousands of destinies to be broken," PSD Chairman said a the end of the CExN meeting.