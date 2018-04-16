Dragnea: Government does not intend to adopt emergency ordinances to amend Criminal Codes

The Government does not intend to adopt emergency ordinances regarding the amendment of the Criminal Codes, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Social democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Monday.

"The Government does not intend to adopt emergency ordinances on the amendment of the Criminal Codes. The minister of justice did not say that the Government would do such a thing (...) The Government does not intend to adopt an emergency ordinance on the amendment of the Criminal Codes. This procedure starts in Parliament, in a wide debate. I am sure that it will be just like the laws of Justice - with music, with all that is needed. The minister of justice has never said that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance. He said that, if need be, they are ready.So no!'', Dragnea said in Parliament, when asked whether the Government is ready to adopt an emergency ordinance to include the European directives in the new codes, as Minister Justice Tudorel Toader affirmed.Asked if there is a political decision on the abuse of office, namely to have it reformulated, the PSD leader denied."There is no political decision, I have understood there are more than ten variants. And I believe that the Special Justice Committee should take all the variants, receive other variants and, after a serious debate, come with a version that is acceptable. And I do not think it would be a good idea to get into abuse of office now because I understand that there are more articles that need to be changed, taking into account the two European directives, the decisions of the CCR [Romania's Constitutional Court - ed.n.] and the decisions of the ECHR," added the PSD leader.