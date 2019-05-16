Dragnea, on Iohannis' reasons for rejecting three ministerial proposals: Mockery

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that Klaus Iohannis' reasons for rejecting the three ministerial proposals are a "mockery".

"Bad arguments, mockery. A president who does not even know the questions addressed to the Romanian people called to referendum cannot be suspected of very much intelligence when inventing some reasons to turn down some ministers, Dragnea said referring to the reasons why the head of state rejected the appointment of Eugen Nicolicea as Justice minister; Liviu-Tit Brailoiu as minister for Romanians Abroad and Oana Florea as European Funds minister.

Dragnea mentioned that official data show that Romania has an economic growth of 5pct.

"Official internal data and Eurostat data show that Romania recorded a 5pct, 5.1pct growth, the second-largest in the EU. Of course they are angry. Remember how they said that Romania would not grow. The Fiscal Council estimated an increase of less than 4pct, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, rating agencies - 3 pct, the European Commission - 3.3 pct but the reality and the results of our programme show that Romania is thriving," Dragnea mentioned on a visit to Dolj County.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent Prime Minister Viorica Dancila the letters on PM's picks for justice minister, minister for Romanians abroad and minister of European funds - Eugen Nicolicea, Liviu-Tit Brailoiu and Oana Florea, respectively - indicating that the three do not have the expertise required to manage these areas.