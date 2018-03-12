Dragnea says PSD will promote law to sanction people denigrating Romania's image abroad

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) chair Liviu Dragnea says that PSD will promote a normative act under which people denigrating Romania's image abroad will be sanctioned.

He said on Monday, in a Romania TV show, that the normative act "will not stop free speech", but will regulate the defamation of the country."We have talked to more colleagues, and we have agreed to work on a law regulating or enabling the Romanian state, the country as a whole, to sanction this, because these people, like Monica Macovei and other MEPs, who lie about their own country, denigrating their own country, bring a lot of disservices. We lose sovereignty, we lose dignity, we lose respect and we do not gain anything in return," Dragnea said.The PSD leader mentioned that he cannot be "indifferent and inactive" to the statements of some MEPs, stressing that these facts should not be categorized immediately as crimes.

AGERPRES .