Dragnea: There will be reshuffle after Euro-elections if there are Cabinet members accepted as candidates

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told a news conference in Calarasi (south) on Sunday that there could be a governmental reshuffle after the European Parliament elections, but only if they are members of the Government accepted as candidates.

"If there are members of the Cabinet accepted by the National Executive as candidates, yes. If not, no," Dragnea told the journalists who asked him whether there would be governmental reshuffle after the European Parliament elections.Liviu Dragnea also said that he knows there are ministers who want to run and nominated Rovana Plumb and Natalia Intotero PSD President Liviu Dragnea attended on Sunday the County Conference of PSD Calarasi and held a press conference.