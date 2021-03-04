Dragu: Dialogue between unions, employers, authorities must not be just image exercise; it is key element

The tripartite dialogue between trade unions, employers and state authorities should not be formal, just "an image exercise", but a "key element" for solving problems in society, the Senate's President Anca Dragu said on Thursday at the Congress of the National Trade Union Bloc, according to AGERPRES.

"I congratulate you for the activity you have been carrying out for 30 years for the benefit of employees. (...) In order to pass this period well and to protect the most important resource - the human resource, we need to cooperate and identify solutions together, both for the achievement of your objectives and for the implementation of the Government's program that proposes a new development model," Dragu stated in a video message sent to the said Congress.

She stressed that tripartite dialogue is vital for a healthy economy.

"It is very important to emphasize, it is my point of view, that the tripartite dialogue between trade unions, employers and state authorities should not be a formal one, just an exercise in image or compliance with the legislation that provides for cooperation. Why? Because this dialogue is vital for a healthy economy, being a key element for maintaining consensus and solving problems in society," said Anca Dragu.