Dragu: Possibility of opening direct air route between Bucharest and Skopje, considered

Anca Dragu

Senate President Anca Dragu said on Monday that the possibility of opening a direct air route between Bucharest and Skopje will be considered, when the epidemiological context allows the relaunch of air transport at an optimal capacity.

Anca Dragu had a meeting with Gabriel Atanasov, the ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Romania.

"I conveyed to him (...) that our country remains a firm and active supporter of Macedonia's integration into the European Union. Although the negotiation process is currently blocked, I hope that a common solution with the Republic of Bulgaria will allow Macedonia to advance its course. At the same time, we have considered the possibility of opening the direct air route between Bucharest and Skopje, when the epidemiological context allows the relaunch of air transport at an optimal capacity," Dragu wrote on Facebook after the meeting with Ambassador Atanasov.

