Dramatic victory for U-BT Cluj Napoca in Basketball Champions League

U-BT Cluj-Napoca achieved a dramatic victory against the Israeli team Hapoel U-NET Holon, wit the score of 106-101 (17-24, 20-22, 20-15, 26-22, 11-11, 12-7), after two overtime innings, on Wednesday evening, at BTarena, in the G Group of the Basketball Champions League, agerpres reports.

The beginning was difficult for Romania's champion, which was led by 9 points after 20 minutes. "U" managed a beautiful comeback and Patrick Richard tied 83-83, with a three pointer when there were only 9 seconds left. The US-born Romanian international saved U-BT during the end of the first overtime round, also a three pointer, when there were 6 seconds left.

During the second overtime round, after several missed throws by both sides, Brown helped the team trained by Mihai Silvasan to get past, with a lay-up and two transformed free throws (101-97), then the Israeli team missed the chance to tie, and Guzman and Brown sealed the host's victory.Along with Patrick Richard, Andrija Stipanovic and Brandon Brown also had a very good evolution.The team from Cluj suffered its only defeat during the tour with Hapoel Holon.In the rankings, U-BT Cluj Napoca was the debutante, with 7 points (4 games), followed by Hapoel, 5 points (3 games), Happy Casa Brindisi, 5 points (4 games), Darussafaka, 4 points (3 games).On December 7 there will an overdue match between Darussafaka - Hapoel Holon.U-BT Cluj Napoca will play its next match on December 15, at home, with the Italians from Happy Casa Brindisi.The winners of the groups will qualify directly in the second phase of the groups (Round of 16), while the teams on the 2nd and 3rd places play best out of three matches for accession in the next phase.