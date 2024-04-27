Draw establishing ballot paper order in EP elections to take place on Monday

The president of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) will draw on Monday, April 29, the order on the ballot papers for political parties, electoral alliances, political alliances, organisations of citizens belonging to national minorities who have submitted lists of candidates and those who are running as independents in the elections for the European Parliament.

According to a BEC press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the draw is scheduled to take place at 12,00.

The minutes on the establishment of the final number of candidates for the European Parliament elections and the minutes on the establishment of the order on the ballot papers of political parties, electoral alliances, political alliances, organisations of citizens belonging to national minorities and independent candidates taking part in this election, which will be completed on Monday, will be available on the same day on the website www.bec.ro.