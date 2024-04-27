Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Draw establishing ballot paper order in EP elections to take place on Monday

BEC
BEC Biroul Electoral Central

The president of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) will draw on Monday, April 29, the order on the ballot papers for political parties, electoral alliances, political alliances, organisations of citizens belonging to national minorities who have submitted lists of candidates and those who are running as independents in the elections for the European Parliament.

According to a BEC press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the draw is scheduled to take place at 12,00.

The minutes on the establishment of the final number of candidates for the European Parliament elections and the minutes on the establishment of the order on the ballot papers of political parties, electoral alliances, political alliances, organisations of citizens belonging to national minorities and independent candidates taking part in this election, which will be completed on Monday, will be available on the same day on the website www.bec.ro.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.