Drought affects 457,430 hectares in 35 counties

The agricultural area affected by the drought increased to 457,430 hectares in 35 counties, and almost half, namely 206,815 hectares, was cultivated with wheat and triticale, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday.

Moreover, 118,416 hectares with corn, 58,281 hectares with sunflower, 33,316 hectares with barley, two-row barley, oat and rye, 31,714 hectares with rapeseed and 8,018 hectares with soybeans were also affected by the drought.

"For the harvested autumn crops, on which the reporting ended on August 30, 2022, the situation of the calamity areas for which damage assessment reports were drawn up is being completed at the prefectures. Therefore, it is dynamic and may suffer modifications," MADR representatives point out, told Agerpres.

The 35 counties that reported damage due to the drought are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara.