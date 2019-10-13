DRPCIV: Slight decrease in registrations of new and second-hand vehicles in first nine months of 2019

The number of new and second-hand vehicle registrations in Romania reached 453,280 units in the first nine months of 2019, down 0.05 percent compared to the same period in 2018, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), researched by AGERPRES.

According to the data, between January and September 2019, the total number of new vehicle registrations was 124,049 units ( +16.37 percent compared to the first nine months of 2018) and in the second-hand vehicle category, as many as 329,231 units were centralised.

Of the total number of new car registrations, registered from January to September 2019, most were Dacia - with 37,115 units, up by 26.65 percent against the same period of the previous year.

In September 2019, the most demanded brands were Dacia with 1,354 units (+ 104.22 percent versus September 2018), Hyundai (528 units, +85.26 percent), Opel (527 units, +913.46 percent), Ford (471 units, +27.64 pct) and Skoda (445 units, +30.88 percent).

At the same time, the brands with the least registrations in September 2019 were: Porsche (8 units), Alfa Romeo and SsangYong (5 units each), Lamborghini and Subaru (one unit each).

As for the second-hand vehicle category, the DRPCIV data showed a decline of 5.10 pct in registrations in the reference period, to 329,231 units compared to 346,918 units recorded between January and September 2018.

Most registrations in this category were recorded by: Volkswagen - with 81,629 units (-6.35 percent compared with the similar period of 2018), BMW (33,234 units, - 0.74 percent), Audi (31,217 units, - 4.02 percent), Opel (29,231 units, -20.15 percent), Ford (27,193 units, - 14.81 percent), Mercedes-Benz (18,335 units, + 1.28 percent) and Renault (13,811 units, - 7.20 percent).

The DRPCIV data, published in mid-May 2019, showed that the national car fleet of Romania reached, at the end of 2018, almost 8.20 million vehicles, up 7.30 percent over the previous year, when over 7.635 million units were recorded.

In this regard, out of the vehicles registered at national level, 1,381,620 were registered in Bucharest, with the latter recording a jump of 4.64 percent against 2017. At the same time, in Bucharest, the number of vehicles registered on 31 December 2018 reached over 1.106 million units, with most of them (610,765 units) running on gasoline.