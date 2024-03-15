Subscription modal logo Premium

Drula: 15 March, important celebration of Hungarian community; together we build a modern Romania

USR
Catalin Drula

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula sent a message on Friday on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Abroad, stressing the importance of mutual respect.

"15 March is the Day of Hungarians Abroad, an important celebration of the Hungarian community in Romania. In the face of extremism and attempts to use ethnic differences as a political tool, it is important to promote mutual respect and work together for a country where every citizen feels valued and respected. Together, not divided, we build a modern Romania, better for all," the leader of Save Romania Union wrote on Facebook.

The message was posted on USR's Facebook page in both Romanian and Hungarian.

