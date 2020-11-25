DSU: Almost 2,000 volunteer students join doctors in the front line

The first orders sending volunteer students to work with the medical personnel involved in the care of the patients infected with the novel coronavirus were signed on Tuesday, informs the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), according to AGERPRES.

"With the support of the National Council of Rectors and the management of the Universities and Faculties of Medicine, there have been 1,992 students who volunteered over the past six days, 720 of whom have already been assigned to their jobs in 25 counties, in a first stage of this process," DSU showed in a post on its Facebook page.

According to this source, other orders assigning volunteer students to work alongside the doctors in several health units across the country are to be signed in the next interval.

The entire process of sending volunteer students to work with the medical personnel takes place after the coming into force of GEO 197 regarding some measures in the medical assistance field for the prevention and combat of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.