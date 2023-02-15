DSU says 22 localities in five counties affected by earthquake on Tuesday

The aftermath of the earthquake which occurred on Tuesday has been registered in 22 localities of five counties - Gorj, Dolj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti and Valcea, with calls having been recorded at the 112 emergency number to report medical problems, cracks in the buildings and detached construction elements, told Agerpres.

"Most of the reported medical problems concerned panic attacks among nine people, four people from Gorj county presented traumas caused by various construction elements, being transported to the hospital, and one person was stuck in the elevator, in a block in Targu Jiu and was extracted by the intervention crews," according to the Emergency Situations Department (DSU).

As a result of objects falling from the buildings, six cars were damaged in Targu Jiu. Rocks fell on the Defileul Jiului gorge and were removed by representatives of the National Roads.

"In Gorj county, in Targu Jiu city, damages represented by cracks in the walls, separation of some construction elements were reported in 48 buildings, of which 20 houses, 15 blocks, two churches, a commercial space, three economic objectives, seven institutions reported splits, cracks, fallen plaster and construction elements that have collapsed or are in danger of collapsing," the quoted source said.

Moreover, slight damage was reported to several chimneys of some residential blocks in the Debarcader area in Targu Jiu.

The effects of the quake were recorded in ten other localities in the county, namely Bumbesti-Jiu, Rovinari, Tismana, Arcani, Balesti, Godinesti, Balteni, Stejari, Lelesti, Albeni which consisted of cracks in various building bodies, roofs, chimneys etc.

Another area affected by the seismic waves was the county of Hunedoara, where effects were also identified in seven localities, consisting of cracks in various building bodies, block stairs or balconies.

"So far, no situations have been identified that could endanger the lives of the citizens, in the areas where the earthquake was felt," the DSU said.

Also, operative crews, local authorities and other institutions involved in the management of this situation continue to carry out missions in the field, in order to identify the optimal solutions for returning to normality as soon as possible.

In the case of earthquakes, the RO-ALERT system will not send notifications, prior to their commencement, the DSU emphasizes. After the earthquake, in case it generates serious consequences, it will be possible to broadcast warning messages to the population, with appropriate protection measures, such as emergency aid distribution points.