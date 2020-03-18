DSU's Arafat: Resident doctors, volunteer students and pupils to be redistributed if necessary

Resident doctors, volunteer students and pupils will be redistributed if necessary, as of Wednesday, to support the medical personnel in the hospitals and emergency services, head of the Emergency Situation Department with the Interior Ministry (MAI) and Secretary of State Raed Arafat announced on Tuesday evening.

"As of tomorrow, the resident doctors specialised in emergency medicine, intensive care anesthesia, infectious diseases will interrupt their internships in all the other wards in which they are distributed and will present themselves by 12:00hrs at the guidance centres in order to include them in shifts and on call in the wards whose specialisation they follow. Currently, they will return to their base centres, where they will practice exactly the field they are training for," Arafat mentioned in a joint statement with Interior Minister Marcel Vela and MAI Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu.