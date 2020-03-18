 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DSU's Arafat: Resident doctors, volunteer students and pupils to be redistributed if necessary

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Raed Arafat

Resident doctors, volunteer students and pupils will be redistributed if necessary, as of Wednesday, to support the medical personnel in the hospitals and emergency services, head of the Emergency Situation Department with the Interior Ministry (MAI) and Secretary of State Raed Arafat announced on Tuesday evening.

"As of tomorrow, the resident doctors specialised in emergency medicine, intensive care anesthesia, infectious diseases will interrupt their internships in all the other wards in which they are distributed and will present themselves by 12:00hrs at the guidance centres in order to include them in shifts and on call in the wards whose specialisation they follow. Currently, they will return to their base centres, where they will practice exactly the field they are training for," Arafat mentioned in a joint statement with Interior Minister Marcel Vela and MAI Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.