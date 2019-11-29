DSU's Arafat: Type of naval accident that took place at Midia - one of a kind worldwide

Head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat stated on Friday, in Constanta, within the County Emergency Committee (CJASU), that the naval incident that took place in the port of Midia, with the Queen Hind ship, loaded with 14,600 live sheep, is unique worldwide.

"There have been discussions here [e.n. - in the County Emergency Committee] about the responsibilities of the institutions. The responsibilities are established by HG [Government Decision] 557. Such type of incident to be described there, there isn't and there hasn't been one worldwide, from what I have understood. Here we are talking about a ship accident and an ecological risk problem, which goes together with this accident. This means that there are institutions that have a very clear role, which normally must be completely fulfilled, and there are institutions that have worked beyond their role, because certain aspects not having been provided for in the gov't decision that some institutions have to carry out but which have overstepped their boundaries. The important thing for us is that no one should fall short of the role stipulated there and everyone should respect what it requests of them, HG 557, which establishes the main role, the secondary, support role," said Raed Arafat.

Following the operations carried out by the Dobrogea Emergency Inspectorate (ISU), starting on Sunday, after the partial sinking of the Queen Hind ship, loaded with 14,600 animals, as many as 254 sheep were rescued from the respective ship, the operation was stopped on Thursday night because the firefighters had no more access to the storage areas and no living animals were identified.