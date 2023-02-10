Earthquake in Turkey/Gorghiu: Solidarity has no boundaries; we are by the side of the Turkish people

The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, on Friday signed in the Book of Condolences existing at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, in memory of the victims of the earthquake tragedy.

"Solidarity has no boundaries, we are by the side of the Turkish people, in these terrible moments. I signed, today, in the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, in memory of all the victims of the earthquake tragedy. I sent to His Excellency, Mr. Ambassador Ozgur Kivanc Altan, our sincere condolences for every man, woman, child, for every family that suffered because of this natural disaster," Gorghiu wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She highlighted that Romania's search and rescue team in Turkey helped save many lives and supports the efforts of the Turkish authorities.

"We pray that all the missions to rescue the survivors will be a success. And in the spirit of friendship between our peoples and our strategic partnership, Romania will continue to stand by the Republic of Turkey," Gorghiu added. AGERPRES