Earthquake in Turkey/ MAE: Another 13 Romanian citizens to be repatriated by military aircraft

Another 13 Romanian citizens will be repatriated from Turkey by a military aircraft, on Tuesday evening, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the group includes a mother with two children, as well as nine students and the coordinating teacher. They were boarded in a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, in Adana, and will arrive at Otopeni Airport, told Agerpres.

The nine students and the coordinating teacher were staying at a hotel in the town of Kahramanmaras, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This group joins the eight Romanian citizens and two Polish citizens repatriated on Monday, after the earthquakes in Turkey.

The MAE reminds that a mobile consular team from the Romanian Embassy in Ankara traveled to the area affected by the earthquakes on Monday, by two vehicles, in order to provide consular assistance, take over the group of Romanian citizens from Kahramanmaras and ensure their transport to Adana.

Up to this moment, 21 Romanian citizens have been repatriated.

At the same time, at the level of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara, the situations of two groups of Erasmus students, as well as other specific requests for support, are still under consideration.

It is a group composed of nine Romanian citizens located in Kayseri. Among them, five students will travel to Ankara, on Tuesday, in order to board a commercial flight to Romania. The other four people decided to stay in Turkey.

A second group consists of seven students, located in Malatya, an area heavily affected by the earthquakes and unable to travel to Adana Airport. The embassy staff is in dialogue with them to identify a solution for repatriation in the next period.

The staff of the Romanian Embassy is in contact with the representatives of the groups in question, as well as with the other Romanian citizens who contacted them, in order to identify the best support solutions.

The representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara continue the dialogue with the Turkish authorities, states the MAE.

Also, the MAE reiterates the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens in the areas affected by the earthquake to obtain information from official sources about the evolution of the situation on the spot and to comply with the instructions of the Turkish authorities.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the following telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara: +90.312.447.7945 and +90.312.447.7940, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by Call operators Center in permanent mode. At the same time, Romanian citizens have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the consular section in Ankara: +90.532.318.1726.