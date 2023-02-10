Earthquake in Turkey/Senator Corlatean, head of Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee sends message of condolences

Chairman of the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee Titus Corlatean signed on Friday in the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of Turkey in Bucharest and conveyed a message and sent condolences to the Turkish people, in the memory of the victims of the earthquake which occurred on Monday.

"I was particularly affected by the dramatic aftermath of the earthquake of such proportions in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and Adiyaman, which caused tragic loss of human life, injuries and significant property damage in Turkey. Together with my fellow senators, at my proposal, we held a moment of silence in the plenary session meeting of the Senate, on Monday, 6 February, thus marking our deep regret for this terrible tragedy that affected the Republic of Turkey. On behalf of the Romanian people and myself, personally, I express our feelings of compassion and solidarity, and to the grieving families, sincere condolences," Corlatean wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Over 20,000 people have died as a result of a violent earthquake that hit the south of Turkey and Syria, according to official statistics published on Thursday evening, the AFP mention. AGERPRES