Earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter scale, occurred on Wednesday morning in Buzau County

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred on Wednesday morning, at 5:03 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), agerpres reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 132 kilometers near the following cities: 60 km east of Brasov, 63 km northeast of Ploiesti and 117 km north of Bucharest.

During November, 20 earthquakes took place in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The most important earthquake of this year occurred on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.

