Earthquake measuring 3.3 on Richter scale in Buzau County this morning

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday morning, at 6:17 local time, in the seismic zone Vrancea, Buzau County, at a depth of 119 kilometers, according to information made public by the National Institute of Research and Development for Physics of the Earth (INCDFP).

On Wednesday evening, at 22:23, there was an average earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Covasna County, according to the same source.This month, in Romania there have been 12 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2 to 4.4 on the Richter scale.This year's most significant earthquake occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County, at a depth of 121 km, and had a magnitude of 5.2 on Richter. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest. AGERPRES