Earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter scale in Arad county, Monday evening

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on Richer occurred on Monday, at 20:46 local time, in Banat, Arad county, according to the information made public by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometers near the following cities: 24 km southeast of Arad, 45 km northeast of Timisoara, 77 km southeast of Bekescsaba and 89 km north of Resita.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers. AGERPRES