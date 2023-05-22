 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter scale in Arad county, Monday evening

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on Richer occurred on Monday, at 20:46 local time, in Banat, Arad county, according to the information made public by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometers near the following cities: 24 km southeast of Arad, 45 km northeast of Timisoara, 77 km southeast of Bekescsaba and 89 km north of Resita.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.