Easter egg art, workshops and egg painting demonstrations at Easter Traditions event

Easter Bunny

"Easter Traditions @ CREART", an event running April 15 through 22, invites the public to an exhibition of traditional Easter egg art, workshops and egg painting demonstrations.

The decorated eggs on display are the work of master craftswoman Rodica Bardahan from Paltin, northeastern Suceava County. The exhibition curated by Dr. Doina Isfanoni, ethnology researcher, art historian and theorist, can be visited at the Bucharest CREART Gallery, the Bucharest City Hall informs.

Between April 15 and 22, Rodica Bardahan will hold workshops and craftsmanship demonstrations in the courtyard of the CREART premises, showing the young generations how preparations for the Easter celebration unfold, the cited source states, Agerpres.ro informs.

Visitors can also admire the most beautiful creations of Romanian folk craftspeople and artisans, from decorated eggs and hand-painted icons, to corn husk woven and wooden objects.

The event is organized by the Bucharest City Hall through the Bucharest Center for Creation, Art and Tradition - CREART.

