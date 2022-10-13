EC Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica to meet PM Ciuca

Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica is paying an official visit to Romania, Thursday to Saturday, the European Commission Representation in Bucharest announced.

On Thursday, the high official will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the discussions will tackle the actions following the Conference on the future of Europe, the Summit for Democracy, skills and labor force mobility, demographic changes, children's rights and gender equality, told Agerpres.

Afterwards, EC Vice-President Dubravka Suica will have meetings with Secretary of State with the Foreign Affairs Ministry Daniela Gitman, Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities Gabriela Firea, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, as well as with members of the joint committees for European Affairs from Romania's Senate and Deputies' Chamber.

The European official will also tour the Ominis complex for integrated social services dedicated to vulnerable people, including for Ukrainian refugees.